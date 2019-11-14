Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A day after political parties in Kogi State signed the Peace Accord, Secretary of 2019 Governorship Campaign Council, Media and Publicity Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dr Tom Ohikere has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Musa Wada of violating the pact.

Ohikere said events since the signing of the peace pact indicated that the PDP has no intention of upholding the agreement.

He said this while briefing journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday, and alleged that suspected loyalists of the PDP have attacked APC members in several places since the peace pact was signed.

He said: “We at the campaign council have been alerted on the dastardly activities of the PDP barely 24 hours after the signing of the Peace Accord by key stakeholders in the forthcoming election. We are dismayed that despite all our efforts to ensure a peaceful poll, the PDP and their allies have decided to go the other way. We consider this a breach of faith and are calling on the electoral authorities to take note.

“Our members have been attacked in Dekina, Ankpa and in Kabba. In Ankpa, a mob of PDP supporters in a convoy confronted Dr Usman Ogbo, who skillfully avoided an inflammatory situation.

“Similarly, in Kabba, our leaders have been attacked by PDP supporters in the dead of the night. It is deplorable and a breach of Goodwill which we have all pledged in the common interest of our state.

“So once again I call for restraint. Our supporters are still urged to maintain their peaceful disposition.

“We call on the PDP high command to stick to the pact and prevail on their supporters to exercise temperance and the requisite constitutional decorum needed for parties and civil society players to exercise their rights.”

The campaign spokesman called on the police to be vigilant and ensure the law is enforced as required.

“The police should act decisively and on the side of the law, ensuring that parties enjoy the freedom of movement and campaign; my party, the APC is still on its ward to ward sensitisation. APC is popular in Kogi State so I see no reason to resort to violence” he said.