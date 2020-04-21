Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to prosecute the Secretary to Government Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and other government officials that attended the burial of late Mallam Abba Kyari for violating health safety and social restrictions put in place to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was unfortunate that the SGF, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task force (PTF) on COVID-19 and other government officials saddled with the enforcement of the law were found violating the rules with impunity.

The party stated that since the FCTA had been prosecuting residents of the FCT who run foul of rules designed to contain the spread of COVID-19, it should apply the same measure to Mustapha and other government officials, who attended Kyari’s burial at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

“The PDP notes the apology by the SGF and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic, Boss Mustapha, on the violation of heath safety and social restriction directives by certain government officials during the funeral of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.”

“Our party understands that the apology came after widespread condemnation of the conduct of such government officials and other individuals at the funeral.”