Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, called for unity among members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, declaring that aggrieved members should give room for resolution.

The governor, who spoke at Ward 11, Ibadan North East Local Government, said that he was happy that the people of the state are excited about the ruling party (PDP) in the state.

He said: “I see the excitement with the people. They want to be participants in the democratic process to select their leaders to run the affairs of the party at the ward level. So, for me, it is democracy in action.

“And also with the fact that we have been in government slightly above two years now, the people are still excited about their party. It is something that calls for celebration for us.

“Well, the exercise today went peacefully. I expect other congresses to be peaceful as well. Everywhere around the state, the people are excited because they are getting dividends of democracy. So, I believe the excitement is all over the state.”

He tasked members of the PDP to stay united, adding that the time had come for the aggrieved members to bring their grievances to the table for an amicable resolution.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, PDP Ward Congress Committee, who is the Deputy Governor Office Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu, said that the committee did not notice any parallel congress in the state. He added that the ward congresses were “so peaceful.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.