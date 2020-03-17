Tony John, Port Harcourt

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, Felix Obuah, has given kudos to Governor Nyesom Wike, for building a formidable, grassroots-based party that would be politically unbeatable.

Obuah, who was elated by the success of the recent PDP ward congress across the 23 local government areas of the state, said the goodwill that facilitated the landmark achievement was the handiwork of Governor Wike and should be applauded.

Speaking at ward 4, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), Obuah said the governor, through his support and dedication, has made the PDP a peoples’ movement, where the hopes and aspirations of Rivers people would be met in subsequent elections.

He thanked PDP members in the state for making the ward congress a momentous event, noting that they had made the party proud and treading on the path where other political parties failed.

Obuah said internal democracy has come to stay in PDP and commended Governor Wike for his unwavering support and dedication to the party at the local, state and national levels.

He added that the attributes have majorly contributed to the peace and tranquility enjoyed in the party.

“Rivers people can once again see the difference between noisemakers and a group of self-seeking individuals desperate to hijack the state machinery to further their personal aggrandisement in the other political party; and a trusted, purpose-driven people in the PDP, determined to serve and provide good governance to Rivers people,” Obuah said.