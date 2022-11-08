The journey to rescue Nigeria from the brinks of an imminent collapse by its current handlers has just begun in earnest.

The move it was learnt stems from a conscious awakening of Nigerians to bring back the country from the brink and return it to the glory days when we are at par with leading economies in the committee of States in international trade and forex.

Foremost among other groups that aligned for the ATIKU/OKOWA rescue Nigeria project is the PDP Ward2Ward under the auspices of as the National Coordinator and, from the six geopolitical zones, as its South/South Zonal Coordinator with formal documentation to initiate plans for inaugurations.

For the average Nigerian, no extra motivation is required to embark on a task with one objective; to bring back Nigeria to the times when the Naira is competing favorably against the U.S. Dollar, among other things.

The South/South Coordinator Hon. Onengiye Leonard on assumption of office in June was prepared for the task and all that it entails has thus set the ball rolling from the word “Go”.

First, was the assembling of a team of young and like minds from different disciplines who are also thirsty for the change needed, and then to begin the inaugural processes of each state under the purview of the South/South Zones in Nigeria, just after a 3 Days retreat to intimate and inculcate the modus operandi of each state to be visited.

On the 30th of June 2022, the Edo State chapter of PDP Ward2Ward was created in the City of Benin with Comrade Yahaya Idris as the State Coordinator and a mandate to set forth and do the same to the 18 LGAs, Wards, and Units executives.

PDP Ward2Ward is mainly centered on grassroots mobilization just as the name implies. It stretches forth to the nooks and crannies, the creeks, and fishing settlements, educating and sensitizing the rural populace on the need to get involved in electing leaders.

The Delta state inauguration which was held on July 7th is headed by the SA on Social Works to the Governor Mrs. Pally Eghove who is also charged as her Edo counterpart; spread the Ward2Ward group and tell it on the mountain , get stakeholders involved in the rescue mission.

Akwa-Ibom state executives were inaugurated at the prestigious conference hall of Watbridge and Suites, opposite Ibom Hall, along IBB Avenue, Uyo on July 22nd after the Bayelsa state chapter had been established. It was chaired by Rt. Hon Barr. Ekong Sampson, Ph.D. is the South/South Senatorial candidate of the PDP, and Hon Patrick Iwok became the State Coordinator.

So far, Edo, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa-Ibom states have been verified and established save for Rivers which is in the offing.

All inaugurated States are attended by the PDP state party and government officials since it is an arm of the party with necessary details of video and pictorial confirmations which are aired in some instances on television.

It is no gain saying that the PDP Ward2Ward in South/South under the leadership of Hon Onengiye Leonard Tamunoigbeinbia, a grassroots mobilizer, 2019 general election campaign DG, NANS Consultant, Patron to groups, an Aluta General, the journey to rescue Nigeria has just begun.

PDP Ward2Ward is a support group and duly registered institution with the national leadership of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is unarguably the largest due to it’s visibility across the thirty six (36) of Nigeria. It can be said that Ward2Ward has lived its name in recent times since the commencement of electoral campaigns and has evolved to be the major grass root based support group.

PDP Ward2Ward prides itself with administrative structures from National to States, local governments, wards and units across the federation with records of seminars and membership details reviewed either to accommodate and fortify the group to overcome and see through challenges as opportunities for the task of winning the 2023 elections at all levels in order to save the country from the current economic woes.