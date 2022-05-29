From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Tochukwu Okorie, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against participating in any primary election of the party in the state except the one to be supervised by him.

In a statement on Sunday , Okorie dismissed the primary election purportedly holding in the state on Sunday as act of illegality and impunity.

He stated that the said election does not have the backings of the national leadership of the party and critical stakeholders of the party in the state.

He also ejoined aspirants under the platform of the party not to participate in the exercise describing it as an illegality.

“This is to once again draw the attention of the public and Members of the Peoples’Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State in particular, that I, Okorafor Tochukwu Okorie, am the Chairman of PDP in Ebonyi State elected and recognized by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our Party. Anyone else parading himself and or carrying on as Chairman Ebonyi State PDP is an impersonator.

“You may recall that I had appealed against the judgement of Federal High Court, Abuja declaring Barr. Silas Joseph Onu as Chairman and also filed a motion for stay of execution of the said judgement. You may also recall that the Court of Appeal in a unanimous decision upheld my motion for stay and ordered return to status quo ante bellum effectively restoring me to my position as Chairman of the PDP Ebonyi State chapter. That judgement has not been appealed against and the consequential Order has not been vacated as only the Supreme Court has the powers to do so.

“In line with the caveat I put out earlier therefore, it has become imperative for those contesting election under our great party in Ebonyi State, and for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials who are appointed to supervise the primary elections of our party, to note that whoever is transacting with anyone other than Mr. Okorafor Tochukwu Okorie as the Chairman of PDP Ebonyi State chapter is doing so illegally and in utter disregard to the judgement of the Court of Appeal, a court of competent jurisdiction. No product of such transaction will stand with respect to the PDP primary elections or indeed any other party activity in Ebonyi State PDP.

“I call on the general public and our party members to disregard any meeting convened by Barr. Silas Onu purporting to be a meeting of the PDP Ebonyi State or any organ thereof.

“The Panel/committee for the PDP primary elections in Ebonyi and INEC supervising officials should take note and act wisely in order to avoid disenfranchising the entire party in the 2023 general elections.

I wish our aspirants success in the primary elections” the statement said.

