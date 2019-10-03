Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, cautioned the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged plots to push a third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the Presidency and the ruling party of trying to give life to “a repugnant issue” through their statements on the third term issue.

The Presidency had in a statement on Sunday dismissed talks of President Buhari allegedly interested in a third term as gossips.

However, the opposition party said “It is preposterous for the Presidency cabal and the APC to think that Nigerians cannot see through their shenanigan to import and elevate what they labeled as rumour and internet-based gossip into official national discourse.”

It challenged President Buhari to personally speak out on the issue as well as call his supporters to order.

The party noted that Nigerians will never allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to alter any part of the constitution to serve a selfish interest.

“Our party notes that Nigerians will not be surprised when, after the statements by the Presidency and APC, new groups surface to orchestrate more forceful agitations in the public space for the alteration of the 1999 Constitution to achieve an ignoble aim.

“The PDP, however, cautions the Presidency and the APC to note that Nigerians are already aware of individuals and political interests in the Presidency cabal in addition to known APC agents who are behind the street demonstrations for a third term for President Buhari.