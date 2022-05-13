Elder statesman, Yakasai, said by throwing its presidential ticket open, the PDP was weakening its chances in the 2023 election.

“Politics in Nigeria now is politics of opportunism, there is no standard. Whatever they think they can use to get an advantage, they will do it. The PDP is weakening their chances by throwing the ticket open because there are some northerners that the South would not be interested in voting. But if eventually All Progressives Congress (APC) gives the ticket to the likes of Bola Tinubu, a lot of people will prefer to vote for a Muslim northerner while some will vote for them,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .