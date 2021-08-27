From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in the process of resolving all its issues so as to properly position the party to take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

“We are in the process of resolving all our issues because we want to properly position the party as a platform for Nigerians to fall back on based on the abysmal performance of the APC led administration that has failed in almost all areas.”

Ortom stated this on Friday in a chat with newsmen at the Makurdi Airport on his return from Abuja.

He rated the ruling APC to have performed abysmally in many areas except for a few areas where he noted that the party had done one or two things.

“It is in just very few areas that we can say that they have done one or two things but honestly but if we must rate the performance of APC we may score them about 26 percent because they have failed.

“And they are not willing to listen to advise or wise counsel from some of us who are on the ground to ensure that we have a better country,” Governor Ortom said.

The Governor maintained that although, his party, the PDP has issues, it would continue to work towards resolving those issues as a family.

“There are issues of injunctions and counter injunctions and all that. I think our legal team is working to resolve the issues concerned. The PDP is a family and we all know that between the tongue and the teeth there are occasional problems. That is similar to what happened in our party.

“Tomorrow (Saturday), there will be NEC meeting and the meeting will put in place the convention committee and various other committees and subcommittees that would be required to ensure that first of all, we clear the outstanding of the congresses from various states and then work towards our convention,” he disclosed.