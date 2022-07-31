From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Rivers State governor and former Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, has met with allies, who coordinated his campaign prior to the opposition party’s national convention.

The meeting which held at the Rivers State Governor’s Lodge, on Sunday,in Abuja, was attended by Governors Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seye Makinde of Benue, Enugu, Abia and Oyo states respectively.

Also, in attendance were the former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, former governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke, former PDP deputy national chairman( North) Nazif Suleiman and some of the opposition party’s candidates for the 2023 polls, in some of the states.

Supporters of the Rivers State governor has been at logger heads with the PDP in the aftermath of the nomination of Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

The Wike camp are of the view that the Rivers governor, who came second at the PDP presidential primary, ought to have been chosen as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for the 2023 polls.

Details later..