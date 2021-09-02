From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State have expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger and bigger after it’s national convention at the end of October, this year.

This is despite the wave of defections that hit the party which saw the exit of governors and lawmakers across the country.

Addressing party faithful in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, chairman of the party in the state, Kingsley Esiso assured that the party put to rest all all issues bothering it and resolved to conduct convention to elect new national officers.

Esiso who spoke in Ozoro alongside the former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor who presently represents Isoko federal constituency,

“A few weeks ago our party was embroiled in crisis at the national level but I want to assure you that those problems have been put to rest. “I was in Abuja for NEC and we agreed that all issues should be put aside while a national convention will be organised in Abuja at the end of October. “Pray that the result of the convention will make our party stronger and bigger,” he stated. Esiso who acoompanied to the meeting by some state officials, thanked PDP members in the locality for their loyalty to the party, and urged them to remain united ahead of the 2023 general electons.

He congratulated members of the party for their victory in the April bye-election to fill the Isoko North constituency seat at the state House of Assembly.

The PDP chairman recalled that the party promised to reward wards that performed well in the bye-election, adding that all the wards delivered as the party won in all the wards and polling units of the constituency.

He congratulated Emevor, Ellu and Iyede 2 Wards for coming out first, second and third respectively.

Also speaking, Leo Ogor, thanked party faithful for their support over the years, adding that he remained committed to the ideals of the PDP towards making life meaningful for the people.

Earlier, chairman of PDP in the locality, Prince Godwin Ogorugba commended the state chairman and his entourage for their contributions to the victory of the party in the April 10, bye-election.

He said the PDP won in all the units across the 13 wards in the constituency, and lauded party leaders for standing by the party’s candidate in the election.

Commissioner representing Isoko Ethnic Nationality on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Paul Oweh appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the party for keeping to the promise of rewarding the most performing wards in the last bye-election.