John Adams, Minna

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has won the rerun House of Assembly election for Agwara constituency of Niger state

Bello Ahmed of the PDP polled 5,884 votes to beat 11 other candidates in the election.

The ACD candidate polled 1,843 votes APGA candidate scored 965 votes and ADC 620 votes.

The APC did not participate in the election following tribunal’s nullification of its candidate in the March 2019 election.

State chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Tanko Beji and all the 25 chapter chairmen were party agents in the election.