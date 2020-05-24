Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A leader in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a governorship aspirant in last year’s governorship election, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, has appealed for calm over the Saturday verdict of the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the election of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Princess Adejoh, speaking with reporters over the weekend, expressed sadness and disappointment that the outcome of the tribunal did not favour the PDP and its governorship candidate, Mr Musa Wada, in spite of the various overwhelming evidence brought before it.

She said by the tribunal ruling affirming the election of Governor Bello, the wishes and desires of Kogi people have been truncated.

Princess Adejoh, who was full of praises for one of the members of the tribunal who gave a minority ruling where he ordered a fresh election, expressed hope that ‘the stolen mandate’ will be restored.

According to the women leader, she likened the tribunal ruling to a football competition which has just begun and that since the last whistle has not been blown, no one side can celebrate a victory.

Princess Adejoh, however, appealed to members of the opposition and their supporters to remain calm and prayerful and not to lose hope as the party has appealed the judgement of the tribunal.