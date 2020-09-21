Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A strong people’s Democratic party stalwart and women leader in Kogi State, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has praised president Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering in the Saturday governorship poll in Edo State saying the president has indeed demonstrated a fatherly role.

Adejoh who also commended the INEC for conducting a peaceful fair and credible election also praised the role of the various security agencies for allowing the will of the people to prevail.

In a press statement personally signed by the women leader and made available to newsmen in lokoja, Princess Adejoh said with the peaceful conduct of the election, there is indeed ray of hope for Nigeria.

“Nigerians are not asking for more than what we saw happened in the just concluded Edo election,that the will of the people should always prevail at our polls.

“I will liken Edo election as the silver lining in a cloud,a ray of hope, like the light at the end of a tunnel because politically as a country it seems as if we are in a dark tunnel, but with this Edo election, a mighty light has shone.

” I must sincerely commend Mr President for bringing that feeling of joy unspeakable we all had when Nigeria super eagles won the Olympic cup in USA 1994.

“The joy of Edo election is unspeakable, infectious and felt in every nook and cranny of our land.

Thank you Mr president and all those who made this happen, and above all thanks be to God the lover of Nigeria.

“Our joy is because truth won, the people won and so no citizen is left out in the celebration unless ofcourse the enemies of truth, unity and progress.

I pray for more of these victories at our polls that will unite us in celebration as a people.

“For only then can we come together to bring an end to the things that fight us externally such , as insecurity, hunger, economic retrogression , if we are internally united.

“I congratulate the Governor elect, H.E Godwin Obaseki, the patriotic people of Edo and all lovers of democracy both home and abroad for this victory.

God bless Nigeria”. the statement added

Princess Adejoh however called on Governor Obaseki to work tirelessly to fulfill his campaign promises so as to justify the confidence reposed in him by the Edo people.