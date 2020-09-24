The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter has alleged a ploy by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cause mayhem during the election.

It accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his Ekiti counterpart, Kayode Fayemi of working in collusion with the security agencies to cause mayhem during the polls.

The party made the allegation in a ‘Save our Soul’ (SoS) letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei in which it asked the President to use his office as the chief security officer of the country, to call the governors and security agencies involved to order.

The letter read in part, “Over the past few weeks, we have noticed to our consternation, the culpability of the security chiefs in Ondo State in the mayhem perpetrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration during the ongoing campaigns.

“Mr President, all the petitions that have been written in relation to this naked orgy of violence on the peace-loving people of Ondo State by a government elected to protect their lives and properties have been ignored by the service chiefs.

“We have also learnt of their plan to repaint campaign vehicles and brand them as observers’ vehicles during the election so that these vehicles can be used to convey weapons to actualize their rigging plan.

“Right now, a lot of people have been maimed and injured. Petitions to the federal authorities have yielded nothing, not even the promise of an investigation. We want Your Excellency to be aware of these atrocities committed under your watch.”

The party said the APC wants to make the Ondo election a do-or-die affair because it has failed the people of the state, and vowed to resist any attempt to manipulate the outcome.

“Our people will resist imposition and manipulation of votes with the last drop of blood in their veins. It would be terrible for violence to engulf Ondo State during your tenure. Because of APC’s failure in Ondo State, there is a desperation to make the October governorship election in the state a do-or-die affair. Given Your Excellency’s professed commitment to free and fair polls in the wake of the just concluded governorship election in Edo State, we urge you to halt the onslaught on the opposition and people of Ondo State by Governor Akeredolu and his army of political thugs.”