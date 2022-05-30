From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and top contender for the senatorial seat of Ebonyi South, Chief Henry Udeh (Ajimbest) has said that no primary elections had taken place in the state.

This is as the national leadership of the PDP has dismissed any purported primaries for any of the various positions in the state.

Reacting to things circulating in the social media, purporting that primary elections for the National Assembly held in Ebonyi State on Sunday, Udeh said those behind such fake news were being just mischievous.

“I was at Afikpo, headquarters of Afikpo North LGA on Sunday from morning till about 9pm and didn’t see any sign of primary election at least for the House of Representatives and the Senate at the designated venue for such events. Even when I was leaving, there was still scanty presence of security personnel.

“However, I heard this morning that some persons went to the house of the Rep member in Afikpo and wrote some names for submission. But they are merely dreaming. We are waiting for the national leadership of the party to issue a new date for our primary elections in Ebonyi,” Udeh stated.

He urged the teeming PDP members in the state to remain calm while the national secretariat of the party releases new date for primary elections for the state.

Udeh further stated that PDP faithful in the state will only recognise a primary election with the backing of the party’s authentic state Chairman, Tochukwu Okorie.