Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been charged to investigate owners of hotels in Niger Delta.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths in a statement alleged that 70 percent of the hotels belong to staff of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and some federal lawmakers.

The PDP youths, under the aegis of South South Youth Vanguard, alleged that most of the funds looted from the commission were used to build the hotels.

The National Chairman of the group, James Akpofure, in the statement, alleged that the funds, which were supposed to be used to develop the region were siphoned by few at the detriment of the nine oil states in charge of the NDDC.

The group said that this investigation will also help the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC set up to carry out a forensic audit of the commission.

The Youth Vanguard said that with the investigation, the EFCC will be able to unearth so many financial recklessness in the commission, adding that funds meant to develop the region have been embezzled by few.

The group said: “EFCC should move in quickly and investigate the owners of these hotels. They will unearth so many things and a lot of hidden funds that were supposed to use to develop the region will be exposed,” the group said charging the anti-corruption agency to carry out a thorough investigation.