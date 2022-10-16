From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Youth Leader of the opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammed Kadade Suleiman has been listed among the top 100 most influential persons of African Descent in the world in 2022.

The 26 years Suleiman was was honour as one of the Global Top 100, under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPD) in recognition of his achievements in politics and governance inside Africa.

According to the organisers, the PDP National Youth leader was recognized for his nationwide youth mobilization for voter registration and collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as well as organizing a Forum on “Intergenerational Synergy on Government”, to commemorate the 2022 International Youth Day.