From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
National Youth Leader of the opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammed Kadade Suleiman has been listed among the top 100 most influential persons of African Descent in the world in 2022.
The 26 years Suleiman was was honour as one of the Global Top 100, under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPD) in recognition of his achievements in politics and governance inside Africa.
According to the organisers, the PDP National Youth leader was recognized for his nationwide youth mobilization for voter registration and collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as well as organizing a Forum on “Intergenerational Synergy on Government”, to commemorate the 2022 International Youth Day.
Suleiman, who emerged the PDP National Youth leader at the age of 25, according to organisers ” has remained a strong voice in youth development in Nigeria as well as urging the youths to acquire the right mindset and humility to deal with the challenges that come with leadership.”
According to them, “The MIPD Award reflects Suleiman’s influence as a young political mobilizer with very strong network and connection, especially in the northern part of the country, leading to his 2019 aspiration for the governorship of Kaduna State under the platform of the PDP at the age of 23 years.
