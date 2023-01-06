From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Mr. Dauda Lawal has reacted to Friday’s judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto which went in his favour, describing it as a judgment for democracy.

Mr. Dauda Lawal reacted while featuring during a news hour on a national television, monitored in Kaduna.

He was confident that with the court victory, his party would defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent Governor in the state Bello Matawalle even with his power of incumbency.

Saturday Sun reports that In June 2022, Ibrahim Shehu and other PDP aspirants had approached a court to challenge the victory of Dauda Lawal in the May primary over alleged issues of breach of the party’s constitution among others.

According to him, “we have a series of challenges in the first primary where aspirants within the party went to court and we had to do a rerun where I also emerged as the candidate.

“However, for some reason, the second aspirant went to court again. But today, we became victorious as court awarded the judgement in our favour.

“There will always be one issue or the other but the most important thing is to go back and see how we can sort things out. I can comfortably tell you that we are united in the PDP Zamfara and certain of winning the elections in the state by the grace of God.

“The chances are bold because we are coming up with programmes to solve the crisis in the state. There is a lot of crisis in terms of unity, economy, and security.

“Security is our priority. We need security to enable us to move forward because without security nothing can be done. I don’t see Matawale as a competitor even though he is the incumbent. PDP will win by the grace of God”, he said.