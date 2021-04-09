From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the Monday April 12, 2021 South West zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scheduled to hold in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, some members of the party in Oyo State have raised the alarm that the delegates’ list from the state has been doctored.

This was contained in a petition that the concerned stakeholders sent to the National Organising Secretary of the party at the National Secretariat, Abuja. The petition was endorsed by the trio of an aspirant for the Zonal Youth Leader’s office, Aremo Femi; an ex-officio, Mubo Taiwo; and a national ex-officio, Michael Okuntade.

Copies of the petition was also sent to the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki: and former majority leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande-Adeola.

The petitioners specifically alleged that some names are on the list that are not supposed to make the list. They added that there was also duplication of names, apart from impersonation and inclusion of surreptitious names on the delegates’ list. They stated further that names of deceased members and that of those that have defected from PDP to another parties are also on the list.

The petition, entitled: ‘Notification On Oyo State PDP Delegates List,’ read in part: “This is to bring to your notice that there are few errors on the delegates’ list that require urgent attention and correction. The following names were duplicated: Chief Sunday Ogunlade (Former Zonal Youths Leader); Hon. Dare Adeleke (Former Zonal Youths Leader); Hon. Oluyemi Taiwo (Former Speaker, OYSHA); Hon. Afiz Tijani (Former State Chairman) and Hon. Ogunremi Muftau (Former Chief Whip, OYSHA).

“Deceased: Chief M.F Adeegbe (Ibarapa Central) and Sen. Robert Koleoso (Saki West). Decamped: Sen. Ayoade Adeseun (Surulere LG), Barr. Koyejo Oyetunde (State Legal Adviser), Bale Lamidi Nafiu (Former Deputy Chief Whip), Biliaminu Ajana (Former Publicity Secretary). Sir, there is nothing like Elders’ Committee in Oyo State PDP. This is strange and should be totally discarded. Kindly note that Oloye Mutiat Ladoja and Chief Gabriel Layi Bale are not members of the said committee, their names should be removed immediately.

“There are no council chairmen in Oyo State presently though election is slated for May. Oyo State Local Government is currently managed by the most senior officer of the council as an administrator. It is piercingly devastating that the name of Mr. Taiwo Iyiola is removed as the Chairman of Ibadan North East Local Government for his vice chairman. This is totally unacceptable and a constitutional aberration.

“Also, one Michael Ogunsinna is never an executive member of the party but a personal assistant to Alh Wasiu Adeleke. It is a fraudulent act for whosoever input his name on the list as an executive. While we hope that the corrections would be effected as a matter of exigency and urgency, we wish everyone safe trip to Osogbo, Osun State.”