From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Kebbi Central Zonal Women leader, Hajiya Yar Sokoto Jega, has dumped the PDP and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

The PDP Zonal Women leader, Kebbi Central, Hajiya Yar Sokoto Jega before her defection to APC, was in charge of eight local government areas under the party she left with large followers.

While announcing her defection from PDP to APC in Birnin Kebbi, Hajiya Jega explained that her decision to join the APC was due to the injustice and lack of purposeful leadership in PDP.

She also attributed the record of achievements of the governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, as the driving force which influenced the decision to join with over 800 of her supporters in the APC.

According to her, “I have been in PDP for many years, they have nothing to show to people. I use even my money for the cause of the party, but yet, I have not seen any change with my people.”

The APC has received 6,084 decampees from the PDP in Yauri, Kebbi State.

The decampees were received by top government functionaries and APC executives from the state and local government levels at a rally attended by a mammoth crowd of APC supporters.

Prominent leaders among the decampees who dumped the PDP include Mikailu Iyalaje, Yoruba leader, Alhaji Ibrahim Arzika Lamba, Alhaji Shehu Biro, Alhaji Bello Ganwo, Musa Usman Aliyu Tondi, popularly known as Musa Jingo, Basiru PRO, Abdullahi Waziri Zamare, Shuaubu Dandalolo, Suleiman Soja, Youth leader, Maidamma Tondi and former Chairman PRP, Abdullahi Uhum.

The decampees cited injustice within PDP, Governor Bagudu’s developmental strides in their area as well as the visible performance of APC legislators and other political appointees of the area towards the progress of the local Government.

According to Basiru PRO Yauri who decamped along with 400 Yorubas of his supporters said PDP has been his party since 1999 but dumped the party to join APC due to a good sense of leadership, while Alhaji Yakubu Dela said they have more than filled the vacuum of former APC supporters who have joined PDP.

They commended the APC for fielding credible candidates to stand for the party in the 2023 general election in the area and the state at large.

The Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, told the crowd that Yauri is the home of the APC, saying: “In 2015, 2019 APC was victorious, even in 2023 by the will of God, Yauri will remain under APC.”

He outlined different developmental projects in the area courtesy of Bagudu’s administration particularly his industrialisation drive which led to the establishment of a tomato processing factory in the area.

While lauding the decision of the decampees to join APC, he also assured the APC supporters that he would not relent in wooing more people to APC ‘ we will go to polling unit by polling unit in Yauri to look for more people to join APC, he emphasised

In his words also, the Personal Assistant to the Governor, Alhaji Musa Yaro Enabo, expressed delight with the development in Yauri and prayed to God to bless all the APC candidates with victory in the 2023 election.

He thanked Governor Bagudu for good leadership and lauded the decision of Hon Bello Yakubu, Rilisco, House of Representatives member for rejoining the APC from PDP.

The State APC Women leader, Hajiya Aishatu Abubakar Gunabi, in her remarks, assured the party of total support from women while also calling on them to ensure that they have all collected their PVCs.

Earlier, the APC State Chairman, Abubakar Muhammad Kana Zuru welcomed the decampees from PDP and directed the party executives from the local government to integrate the new entrants into the affairs of the party at all levels.