From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties ( CUPP) has reiterated call for the sack of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) National chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over the crisis rocking the party.

The CUPP, in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Friday, called on the PDP National Executive Committee ( NEC) to reverse the vote of confidence passed on Ayu at its recent meeting.

The crisis in the PDP assumed a new twist, on Thursday, after some members of the NWC returned over N100million allegedly paid to them by the party as “housing allowance”.

Ugochinyere implored the opposition party NEC to sack Ayu and the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, as a way of unifying the PDP ahead of the 2023 polls.

According to him, “Ayu and Anyanwu continue stay in office is creating more crisis, disunity in the party and will hamper PDP chances in 2023. The duo’s sack will not only benefit and unite the party, it will also enable all aggrieved members to come together and work for the party’s victory in 2023.