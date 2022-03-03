From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would end the economic hardship foisted on Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

He also enjoined Nigerians to demonstrate that they are truly tired of the bad leadership of the APC by using their voter’s card to vote them out of office in 2023.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He stated this at the inauguration of the 3.5 kilometres Mgbuoshimini-Nkpor Road, at Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday.

He said since the APC cannot give what it does not have, PDP is gearing up to steer a national revolution in infrastructure delivery which would begin from 2023.

“If this crowd that has come out here will come out in 2023, the election will be free. If you don’t change the bad government, you too, you are part of the bad government. So, use your voter’s card to throw away this government at the federal level that has killed Nigeria. That has made hunger, and poverty to be everywhere. People don’t have jobs, hard economy policy that does not work. But, by the grace of God, PDP will change all these.”

Wike assured that the PDP leadership that would be seen then as from 2023 would not give excuses, but would be committed to growing the economy of the country and restoring hope and meaningful living to citizens.

“It is only in PDP states that you can see the commissioning of projects. While the other (APC) governors are meeting their president on whether convention will hold or not, we are doing projects upon projects. So, that is what Nigeria will witness when PDP takes over in 2023. It will be revolution in infrastructure, there will be no excuses at all. APC government has nothing to offer. It is said that you cannot give what you don’t have.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The Rivers governor who said politics was meant to provide service, charged the electorate to always hold politicians accountable to their promises.

He said 2023 would be another opportunity for the electorate to demand what they desire and pass their verdict on those politicians who always reneged on their promises.

He also lauded his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, for his sterling performance and delivery of infrastructure to his people even as a governor in his first tenure.

Inaugurating the Mgbuoshimini-Nkpor Road project, Governor Diri, expressed delight at the massive transformation of Rivers State under Governor Wike.

Diri, who commended Governor Wike for judicious implementation of his urban renewal programme, said a very high bar of governance had been set in Rivers State that cannot be compromised.

“Today, I can tell you that Governor Wike has simplified governance. Most of us who lived in Port Harcourt before now, if we come back now, we will lose our way. This is because the governor has turned Port Harcourt with his urban renewal policies to something different. And as I was coming, I was a victim because I kept asking where are we? Which flyover is this one? And so, he is also Mr. Flyover. Governor Wike has set a very high bar for governance in Rivers State. Those who want to take over, please, go back end think because this bar that has been set, if you don’t meet it , the people will stone you.”