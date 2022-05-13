Former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo State, Afegbua, also warned that PDP would pay dearly for jettisoning zoning.

In a statement, yesterday, he accused Ayu of pretentiously working for the emergence of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

He also promised that “all southern PDP governors who are part of the plot to foist a Northern candidate on the party will soon be exposed to all. We will treat them like black sheep of the Southern Nigeria family. We will accordingly chronicle their political trajectory and put them where they belong. We will expose them openly to all and sundry as enemies of the South, and those who have stabbed the South in the back. We will not allow them to rest.”

