From Gyang Bere, Jos

National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, said the party would produce president in 2023.

Ayu stated this during a mega rally in Jos, Plateau State, to flag off campaign for Jos North/Bassa and Pankshin South bye-election, held at the Polo field Jos, Plateau State.

He received over 23, 000 people who defected to the party and said the PDP would form a central government in 2023 to give Nigerians hope.

He urged Plateau and other APC states to join the PDP so that they would not be left in the opposition APC after 2023.

“I don’t want Plateau to be a party in opposition because PDP is going to form the next central government in 2023, the next president is going to be a PDP government.

“Everybody should go back to his/her ward, mobilise to register and get your PVC. Nobody is going to rig the next election because the arrangement is different. That is why APC don’t want to sign the Electoral Act, they are delaying us because they don’t want to hand over.

“The president must sign the electoral Act immediately because that is the only thing that will make it impossible for them to rig. APC is a political party that cannot even hold convention, it is not organised. That type of party is not ready for development.

“APC cannot solve the problem of Nigeria, that is why there is hunger, that is why there is poverty, killings, that is why there is division, that is why there is crime, no employment for our young people because the economy is not expanding. PDP is the party to solve the problem of Nigeria.”

He called for unity among the leaders of PDP in Plateau and Nigeria, saying that is the only strength the party has to win election in 2023.

“Everything will be done to ensure that our leaders in PDP in Plateau State remain united. Jeremiah Useni and Jonah David Jang are talking to each other, unity is back to Plateau. When the two leaders are united with their supporters, everything will be resolved. We are working to bring back our members. The over 50,000 people who were angry and left, they are back.”

Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah David Jang said Nigerians were tired of the deceits of APC and are ready to dethrone PDP in 2023.

He urged party members in Jos North, Bassa and Pankshin to come out enmass to vote for PDP during the Saturday bye-election election.