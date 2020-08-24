People of Edo State have been advised to ignore lies being fabricated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the forthcoming election.

Chairman, Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, said: “the PDP’s latest lie was the allegation that the APC planned to “write results”, and smuggle in those results.”

He said:You can see how that party dissipates its energy on laughable lies, when it should focus on telling Edo people what it would do differently, from its present four years of near-absolute waste.”

Mayaki said the cocktail of lies was hardly surprising, for the one who lacks solid facts to build his case, would resort to lies to deceive.

The APC campaign spokesperson, however, held that the Edo people were free to contrast the APC campaign of issues, from its SIMPLE Agenda, to PDP’s daily dose of what he called “one-day, one-fib.”

“In a way, you’ve got to pity these guys,” he said, adding , “If you’re around for four years, and you have little to point to, why would you not be dreaming ‘rigging’, to create an excuse, and harvest pity, for sure thumping defeat to come?”

Mayaki said APC will win and win big on September 19, and everything, from its very successful campaigns, is pointing to that.

“Take it from me: we’re winning on September 19 and we’re winning big. We’ll win by the sheer winnability of our ideas and the voter acceptance of our life-changing programmes. For the Edo people will reward us handsomely with their votes”, he said.

Mayaki however volunteered that PDP’s resort to lies and wild rumours is a spiritual punishment for wasting the time of the Edo people for four years; and for not adding value to Edo lives.

He stressed that the PDP cocktail of lies has helped the POI campaign to further focus on its own campaign of facts, figures and sound programmes, borne out of the SIMPLE yet far-reaching agenda.

“We encourage the PDP to continue misleading and misguiding itself with wild rumours. We know the voters are not deceived. So, we will continue on our own approach, which has proved a hit with our people, everywhere we campaign”, he said.

He thanked Edo voters for their warm and enthusiastic reception so far, and urged them to keep up the faith, and get the PVC ready to vote out Governor Obaseki, with vengeance on September 19.