From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchu Ayu, has said that a PDP-led Federal government in 2023 will resolve the current agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ).

He said that the agitation for secession by the pro- Biafra group was as a result of political imbalance, marginalisation of the South-East people, assuring that the party would handle the South East issue like the late President Umaru Yar’Adua did with similar agitation by the Niger Delta people .

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He spoke in Owerri, the Imo State capital, while addressing party faithful during the civic reception held to honour the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Ayu boasted that the PDP would regain the presidency and take over Imo State in 2023.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We shall address the issue of Biafra agitation like Yar’Adua addressed Niger Delta issue when we eventually retake Aso Rock in 2023 . We will not use DSS to kill your people like the APC-led administration did. PDP will win the 2023 election.”

Ayu assured that the PDP would correct the abnormality the South-East zone was passing through in Nigeria.

Governors of River, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Oyo states, Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and Seyi Makinde, respectively, were at the event.