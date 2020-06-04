Fred Odianosen-Itua, Ndubuisi Orji and Nkechi Chima, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate has declared that the party would win the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

It said the party was ready to deploy its machinery and ensure the two states, which were hitherto in its fold, are retrieved.

Chairman of the caucus, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, addressing newsmen after a closed-door meeting, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) style of election by applying force would be resisted.

“The PDP caucus met and considered matters that are germane to internal matters of the caucus. We also discussed matters related to the party and the recent congresses held in all the states of the federation.

“We also considered the fact that there would be elections in two states, Edo and Ondo states. We resolved that we will encourage our members in both states to be able to capture those states so we can increase the number of states under the PDP in Nigeria.

“We agreed that we are going to support the Federal Government in its fight against the global pandemic and urge Nigerians to do their best to stay safe. Every election under this new regime of the APC is turned into a battle front, so I’m using battle language. The PDP is very ready to make sure that those states that were under PDP before will return to the fold.”

Governorship aspirant in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imansuagbon, assured that he would lead the party to bounce back to governance in the state.

Imansuagbon, popularly known as Rice Man, said he had the strategy to defeat any candidate from the ruling APC.

Speaking after submitting his nomination form, Imansuagbon thanked Edo youths, traders and artisans for mobilising N10 million for him to purchase the form. He said would not forget their sacrifices after his victory even as he tasked leaders of the PDP to ensure the party primaries are free and fair.

“Today signifies the beginning of the march towards taking over Osadebey Avenue in Edo State. I assure you that the days of the APC are numbered. The PDP is winning the election and that can only be done if I win the primaries. There is nothing to worry about that. Edo people know me and what I can do. My appeal is for the PDP leadership to be fair and firm. We will not allow past experiences to recur. What I demand is free and fair primaries. This is a journey we have been on since the last 15 years and I see this as the best opportunity for us to rescue the state from the misrule of the APC that have failed the people and I believe strongly that, with the people by my side and the grace of God, we shall succeed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Godday Erewa, yesterday, obtained the opposition party’s nomination forms to contest the Ondo State governorship election.

Erewa told journalists at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja that if elected, he would leverage on the agricultural potentialities of the state to boost the economy. The aspirant, who expressed optimism that he would win the PDP governorship primary, said the opposition party would put all hands on deck to ensure it wins the next Ondo governorship election.

“If I become governor, I will use my experience to turn the fortunes of the state around. I am a technocrat who has run different businesses and organisations that succeeded and are still succeeding. I have knowledge of modern agriculture and I will ensure that mechanised farming takes centre stage when I become governor. This will be better than the white collar job that people are seeking. I will build a stadium in each of the three senatorial districts that will attract investors and attract international matches.

“It will also interest you to know that Ondo State has the largest coastal land (onshore) in the whole of West Africa. We will convert this into tourist attractions. It will be a tourist destination point between Delta, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara and other neighbouring states. I know we are an opposition party but I have what it takes to defeat the APC, and give our people better lives. The people of Ondo state know my profile and they know what I am made up of as an aspirant. I am a technocrat.”