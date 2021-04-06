From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, Emeka Woke has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would use the April 17 council election to reassert its dominance in the state.

Woke said Governor Nyesom Wike’s huge investments in infrastructural projects across 23 local government areas in the state would spur the people to vote overwhelmingly for the party.

He made the assertion during PDP’s campaign for the council poll in Emohua, headquarters of Emohua LGA.

He recalled that during the 2019 general election, PDP recorded some of its highest votes in Emohua and that similar feat would be repeated in the council election.

He urged PDP stalwarts and supporters in Emohua to come out and vote en-mass for the party in order to reassert their voting strength in the area.

“Independent National Electoral Commission will soon embark on revalidation exercise. So, we need to use the election to reassert our strength,” he said.

Director General of the PDP Campaign Council, John Wokoma, said the party was sure of victory based on the achievements of Governor Wike.

Also, PDP chairman in Emohua LGA, Uche Miniku said Emohua would continue to support the PDP because of the enormous infrastructural projects executed in the council under Wike’s administration.

PDP chairmanship candidate for Emohua, Chidi Lloyd, said his administration would consolidate on the good work of Governor Wike.

Lloyd explained that his development blueprint for Emohua council would be transformational and would impact lives of the people.