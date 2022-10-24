From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said his party would defeat the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State.

While APGA is the ruling party in the state, the presidential candidate of the LP, Mr Peter Obi, was a former governor of the state. Incidentally, his counterpart in APGA, Prof. Peter Umeadi, was also the state’s former Chief Judge.

Okowa made his prediction when he spoke to journalists in Onitsha, where he attended the 20th coronation anniversary of the Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe.

The Delta governor was represented by the leader of the PDP’s presidential campaign council in Anambra, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, who is also the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines.

Okonkwo expressed confidence that the PDP would not only win Anambra but also the main election as the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had built bridges of friendship across the country.

“PDP is fully prepared for the campaign. Anambra has always been the home of PDP, and you may wish to check it. In the past, we have won by landslide in all the presidential elections, and almost all the time, we have won majority of the national assembly elections, and I do not think this will be different.

“The campaign committee is coming up to Anambra, and we will campaign in every corner of Anambra State, starting from every voter, every polling booth, every ward and every local government.

“I have no doubt that at the end of the day, Anambra people will know that we need to be reconnected to Abuja, and the only wire that will give us that connection to the political grid is PDP”, Okonkwo stated.

On the dominance of APGA in the state, Okonkwo described APGA as a friend of the PDP.

“Anambra people have always voted for the PDP at all times, and I wonder why you feel this time will be different. We are confident that we will win Anambra at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, Following the confirmation of Sheriff Oborevwori as valid gubernatorial candidate in Delta State by the Supreme Court, Governor Okowa has tasked aggrieved members and other party faithful in Ughelli Federal Constituency to close ranks and work for the victory of the party in the 2023 general polls.

He made the call at a rally in Ughelli to receive defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the constituency.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Festus Agas, the governordescribed the constituency as major stronghold of APC, but said receiving the defectors considered to be the pillars of APC into the PDP in Ughellli North and South was a big win for the party.

Welcoming the decampees, Okowa urged aggrieved PDP members in the state to sheath their swords and work together as one family and deliver the party at the general elections.