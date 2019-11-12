Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has declared that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri will win the November 16 election landslide.

Dickson, who spoke on a live media chat at the Government House, which was interpreted into the four major languages of Epie, Kolokuma, Nembe and Ogbia said the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate David Lyon would be lucky if he polled up to 25 per cent of total votes cast.

He said, “The November 16 governorship election has already been won and lost. The PDP has won and the APC has lost. The APC has no structure anywhere in the state to win election. You have seen our campaigns and you see that Bayelsans are with us.”

Governor Dickson also on Monday led PDP leaders on a Ward and Community mop up campaigns from Ovom Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state to convince those yet to make up their minds on their choice for the governorship election.

He pleaded with Bayelsans not to abandon the PDP as such would send a wrong signal to Nigerians. He said the massive support shown by Bayelsans across the eight local government areas is an indication that the APC has lost the election.

“This is your opportunity to vote wisely. Now I want it to be put on record so that tomorrow you would not say that Governor Dickson did not advise. I would advise you in your own interest, in the interest of your children and unborn generation to vote for Senator Douye Diri. This is a state in which people in Nigeria supported us. Some of them were killed, some their houses were burnt down for standing by someone from this state because of the PDP. My people this is not the time to abandon PDP”, he said.