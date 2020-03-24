Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has boasted that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will win the suspended Bayelsa Central and West senatorial by-elections whenever they are conducted.

Diri stated this on Monday when he addressed PDP faithful shortly after the conduct of the party’s state congress at the Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

His acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying the peaceful conduct of the PDP ward, local government and state congresses demonstrated the party’s maturity and dominance in the state.

He said the successful congresses have repositioned the party to continually enjoy the support of the people and win elections in the state. He thanked former president Goodluck Jonathan and his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, for their contributions towards the success of the elective congresses.

The governor also commended the elders, delegates and members of the party and paid special tributes to the outgoing chairman, Moses Cleopas, and his team for their commitment to the overriding interest of the party.

“Let me also seize this opportunity to thank the former president Jonathan, and my boss and leader, former governor Dickson, for their support for this congress.

“Let me assure us that with these two leaders by my side, the PDP will continue to win elections in our state. With what we have achieved today, even though the Bayelsa Central and West by-elections have been postponed, our party will win those seats squarely whenever Independent National Electoral Commission conducts the elections.”

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected PDP Chairman, Solomon Agwanana, thanked the delegates, Governor Diri and other leaders for giving him and his team the opportunity to serve the party.

Agwanana, who hails from Ekeremor Local Government Area, pledged that the new executive would consolidate and improve on the gains already achieved by the party.