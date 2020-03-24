Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the suspended Bayelsa Central and West senatorial bye-elections whenever they are conducted.

Governor Diri stated this on Monday night while addressing PDP faithful shortly after the conduct of the party’s state congress at the Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

His Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that the peaceful conduct of the PDP ward, local government and state congresses demonstrated the party’s maturity and dominance in the state.

He said the successful congresses have repositioned the party to continually enjoy the support of the people and win elections in the state.

He expressed gratitude to former President Goodluck Jonathan and his predecessor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, for their contribution towards the success of the elective congresses.

The governor also commended the elders, delegates and members of the party and paid special tributes to the outgoing chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas, and his team for their commitment to the overriding interest of the party.

“Let me also seize this opportunity to express our gratitude and appreciation to the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, and my boss and leader, former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, for their support for this congress.

“Let me assure us that with these two leaders by my side, the PDP will continue to win elections in our state. With what we have achieved today, even though the Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial bye-elections have been postponed, our party will win those seats squarely whenever INEC conducts the bye-elections.”

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected State PDP Chairman, Mr Solomon Agwanana, expressed appreciation to the delegates, Governor Diri and other leaders for giving him and his team the opportunity to serve the party.

Mr Agwanana, who hails from Ekeremor Local Government Area, pledged that the new executive would consolidate and improve on the gains already achieved by the party.

Other officers of the 39-member executive committee include the immediate past Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Nengi Talbot Tubonah as Deputy Chairman, Hon. Gesiye Isowo (Secretary) and Dame Christie Ebbeli as State PDP Women Leader.