Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said the new spirit of unity and consensus building in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has put the party in good stead to win future elections in the state.

He said the PDP, which can boast of its presence and structures in the 105 wards of the state, would continue to dominate Bayelsa politics for a long time.

Diri stated this in his country home, Sampou, after he participated in the PDP ward congress at his Sampou-Kalama Ward 6 of Kokokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

He commended the party national leadership, led by Uche Secondus, for conducting peaceful ward congresses across the 105 wards.

Diri congratulated those elected to pilot the affairs of their respective ward on their emergence and urged them to discharge their duty with diligence as they are now ambassadors and representatives of the governor at the ward and state levels.

According to him, the election of ward executives was a consensus and affirmation by PDP members in the wards in recognition of the role they played before and during the November 16, 2019 governorship election. The governor said report at his disposal indicated that the ward congresses in the 105 wards of the state was peaceful and commendable.