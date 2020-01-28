Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Christopher Adaji has been declared winner of the Ohimini state constituency rerun election which was conducted last Saturday by the Independent National Electoral commission, (INEC).

Returning officer, Professor Nicodemus Agbulu while declaring the result at the INEC office in Idekpa, Ohimini Local government area disclosed that Christopher Adaji of the PDP polled 6742 votes to defeat his opponent, Musa Alechenu of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) who polled 6341 votes.

Agbulu further explained that the total registered votes stood at 41,427 while accredited voters 17,424 and the total votes cast was 16,984 revealing that 417 votes were rejected.

Reacting, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Benue State, Nentawe Yilwatda described the supplementary election as an improvement on the previous elections.

He said the election was violent free, transparent, and credible stressing that the feat could be maintained if the electoral act was amended with increased voter education among Nigerians.