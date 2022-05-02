The Enugu State Electoral Committee assigned from the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to conduct ward congresses has adjudged the exercise as peaceful, transparent and credible.

The congress was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the media on Saturday in Enugu.

Speaking, Chairman of the panel mandated to elect the three-man ad hoc delegates, Mr Vincent Amaabai, expressed delight at the peaceful atmosphere of the exercise across the 260 electoral wards of the state.

The chairman added that the process was well-organised and lauded the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led PDP leadership in the state for the peaceful outcome of the exercise.

He disclosed that the panel would soon submit the names of those who emerged winners to the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

The committee was led by the Chairman of the PDP in Enugu State, Mr Augustine Nnamani, to supervise the congress in Umunevo, Ward 02, Ogui Nike, Enugu North Local Government Area. Amaabai, accompanied by other committee members, Mr Okey Ahiwe and Dr Adetokumbo Pearse to the ward, said: “We are members of the PDP state electoral committee who have come from the National Secretariat of our great Party in Abuja to conduct the ward congresses.

“We are going round to supervise and see what you people are doing. Coming here, we can see that you people are well organized and peaceful.

“We want to inform you that delegates’ election is a proper election supervised by INEC and we are happy that the INEC representative is here monitoring this exercise. It is either done by consensus or by queuing behind candidates of your choice. The list of the three ad hoc delegates that emerge here is what we will send to our PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

At Umuenwene Ward, Enugu East LGA, where members of the electoral committee were received by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Cornelius Nnaji and the Council Chairman, Nze Livinus Anike.

The committee chairman equally expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the exercise which was also monitored by an INEC official.