From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the bribe-for-jobs and other employment rackets perpetuated under the watch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains one of the most disgraceful and lowest points in the history of Nigeria as a nation.

APC further noted that it will be very difficult for a rudderless party, blinded by its tactless opposition politics to appreciate the impact increased government savings has brought to fund ongoing and critical infrastructure projects across the country.

In a statement issued by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, on Wednesday, APC quipped that Nigerians have not forgotten how a PDP government fleeced young job seekers of application fees under the pretext of mass recruitment.

“The bribe-for-jobs and other employment rackets perpetuated under PDPs watch remains one of the most disgraceful and lowest points in our nations history. Nigerians will recall how a PDP government fleeced young job seekers of application fees under the pretext of mass recruitment.

“Many died and where maimed in the 2014 Nigerian Immigration Service recruitment exercise for advertised vacancies that had been allegedly sold off by job racketeers. Under President Buhari, Nigeria has left that era.

Nigeria is no island.

“We suffered our fair share of the economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on livelihoods and jobs. Commendably, President Buhari showed leadership in cushioning the effects and guiding the country out of the economic challenges.

“No government in the country’s history has systematically put in place measures to create jobs and alleviate poverty like the President Buhari government.

“The proactive and successful implementation of the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) has not only stimulated the economy and prevented business collapse, it has also created jobs through support to labour intensive sectors such as agriculture, direct labour interventions and infrastructural investments.

“The administration’s N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) as well as the Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund which include Payroll Support for businesses in health, education, hospitality and food production sectors has targeted millions and provided opportunities for the youths and many Nigerian businesses. We invite the PDP to argue with the facts,” the statement read.