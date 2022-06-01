From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Dissatisfied aspirants edged out of primary elections of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by new members across Nigeria may vacate the party to join forces with other political platforms, a political analyst, Kabiru Tsafe, has said.

Reacting to disenchantments that followed the conduct of primary elections where new defectors into PDP were favoured as flagbearers over longstanding committed members by delegates and party chieftains, Tsafe decried the role money played in influencing the voting patterns of delegates at the primaries.

Specifically, the public commentator referred to Zamfara, Kaduna and other states where he said party loyalists of PDP who contested primary elections were abandoned at the last hour for moneybag politicians.

For example in Zamfara’s, “Hon. Shehu Gusau and two other PDP Guber aspirants were shunned by delegates in favour of a new entrant who joined the party barely three days before the primary election.

“Shehu Gusau and the two aspirants had to announce their withdrawal from the race when they couldn’t stomach the injustice melted on them by the party they have expended so much energy and money to sustain while Dauda Lawal Dare was busy in APC criticizing and plotting against PDP.

“This development is sad, pathetic, annoying and against every sense of decorum, justice and fairness, especially for a party wishing to take over power at the centre, ” he said.

According to Taafe, politicians who bought their way to power would not work for the electorate, attributing the sad development to the backwardness of Nigerian democracy which he noted after decades had failed to make positive impacts on the masses.

Speaking further, Tsafe blamed delegates for breeding and bringing up corrupt and unprincipled politicians whose only motive to seek public offices was to fatten their purses, a development he predicted would cast doom on the opposition party in its quest to snatch power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is a sad moment for the growth and development of our democracy seeing delegates who should have looked out for credible aspirants that would make positive impacts and deliver dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the masses.

“But we’re busy looking for the highest bidder to cast their votes for as if politics was a big auction field meant for briefcase businessmen and prospectors to bid, pay and take home their merchandise.

“It could be recalled that Dauda Lawal Dare allegedly announced his entering into the PDP on Sunday and by Wednesday the primary election was held and registered into the party at around 3.30 am on the day of the primary election.

“This unpatriotic and greedy attitude has played out across the federation and if left unchecked would truncate our hard-earned democracy,” he counselled.

