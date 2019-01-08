Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, on Tuesday inaugurated a parallel Atiku /Obi Campaign Council in the state.

This was just as another caucus of the party led by former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Sikiru Lawal, inaugurated a mobilisation and finance committee of what it called Waziri/Atiku Political Family and Associates ahead of the visit of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar on January 14 to the state.

According to Lawal, the group comprises representatives of political parties made up of indigenes and non indigenes in Ekiti, who are working for Atiku/Obi election on February 16.

Speaking on the twin inauguration of Atiku/Obi campaign councils by both Fayose and Olujimi, Lawal said the PDP in the state had no issues as the two caucuses were working towards same goal of wrest power from the All Progressives Congress, adding the party would soon settle it’s differences among the caucuses.

Olujimi who inaugurated her own campaign council said that injustice breeds impunity adding that if the party stakeholders met and selected people, no individual including Fayose had the right to void same.

She said although she was not a party to the selection of the campaign council, they have a right to continue with their assignment. “What we said we don’t want is to say that they don’t matter.

Those appointed have started work; they have even written letters to the state government for the release of the stadium. They were supposed to have been inaugurated on January 3. Suddenly, everything changed and Fayose tinkered with the list.

“Why we are here is that we are saying that we cannot shift the goalpost in the middle of the game. We are standing by the original list.”

The two inaugurations were well attended by chieftains of the party from the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives and the local governments.