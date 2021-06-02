From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the inept and incompetent manners the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) handled insurgency is responsible for the escalating insecurity situation in the country.

Apparently replying an attack from Rivers State governor, the ruling party claimed that regardless of whatever anybody may feel, the security situation is better now than the PDP days when bombs were exploding inside churches.

APC, in a statement by its National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, said it would not be distracted by the antics of the PDP, designed to mislead Nigerians.

While throwing more jabs at the opposition party, APC warned that Nigerians cannot risk the country’s future in the hands of the same political party that brought the rot that the APC administration is clearing.

“APC wishes to remind Nigerians that the seeds of the insecurity which the APC administration is containing was sown by the PDP administration when it handled the Boko Haram insurgency in an inept and incompetent manner.

“This is response to the false claims by Rivers State governor, who lied that the Federal Government has lost control of the security situation. The remarks by the governor, whose party members call a dictator, flies against the continuous efforts of our security forces who are toiling day and night and successfully rolled back the Boko Haram insurgency it inherited to a small part on the shores of Lake Chad.

“Nigerians can recall that the insurgents once attacked places of worship, markets and gathering of citizens in many states of the federation before the APC administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, galvanised and equipped the armed forces to degrade their capacity to strike all over the country” APC said in the statement.