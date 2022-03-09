From Fred Itua, Abuja

Aspirant for the position of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Tanko Al-Makura, has asked Governor of Ebonyi State, the people of Ebonyi, and party faithful, not to lose sleep over Tuesday’s Federal High Court judgment, ordering the removal of Umahi. He said he was very sure that the governor and the party would ultimately prevail.

Al-Makura said from his knowledge of the nation’s political history and several court rulings on the same matter, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawsuit seeking to remove Umahi from office was an academic exercise, as the appellate courts would not waste time to upturn the ruling of the High Court.

He stated this in his solidarity message to Umahi, urging the people and APC party faithful to continue to support the Governor to deliver democracy dividends till the last day of his tenure, which he said would be on 29th May, 2023.

“The news of the court judgment came to me and other lovers of the Nigeria’s democracy as a surprise, especially given that the courts, including the Supreme Court had severally determined the position of the law concerning a governor, who decides to exercise his right to freedom of association.

“In any case, the good thing is that in envisaging situations as the Federal High Court judgment, the 1999 Constitution provides for a review of judicial orders by appellate courts to ensure that justice is not only done, but is also seen to be done in every case.

“The PDP suit against Umahi, in popular view, lacks merit, and will ultimately collapse and earn its deserved place as a reckless academic exercise.

“I stand in solidarity with Governor Dave Umahi, the people of Ebonyi State, and our great party. I support the Governor in every step taken to ensure judicial redresses on this matter.

“I equally call on him to remain unscathed and undistracted in the face of this onslaught, but to continue in the delivery of his widely acclaimed democracy dividends to the people of Ebonyi in particular, and Nigerians in general,” he noted.

The former governor of Nasarawa State wondered why the PDP should be aggrieved over Umahi’s decision to join forces with the progressives, noting that the PDP was not only the catalyst, but also a major beneficiary of change of political platforms by elected political office holders.

“The PDP lacks any moral grounds to contest Umahi’s decision to freely associate for the betterment of his people and Nigeria” the Senator, who represents Nasarawa South in the Senate stated.