From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said it would be a disservice for political leaders to overlook the infrastructural and socioeconomic needs of their people to pursue selfish ambitions.

Wike said such orientation in politics was devoid of development, noting that it always sets the community and a greater percent of the people backward, politically.

He made the assertion at the flag-off ceremony for the re-construction of Mgbuitanwo community road by Senator Gabriel Suswan, yesterday, in Emohua Local Government Area.

Governor Wike spoke of how important the Mgbuitanwo road project that was flagged off, is to his administration and the people.

He pointed out that the road project will stand as an undeniable evidence of the difference between a pro-people approach of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the egocentric posture of the All Progressives Congress (APC) politicking.

He said: “If there is one project that is very important, it is Mgbuitanwo road. The essence of politics is about what will my people benefit. Politics is not about what you’ll put in your pocket”.

The governor told the special guest of gonour, Senator Suswan, that it was appalling that despite Mgbuitanwo being the hometown of a former member of House of Representatives and Senate, Senator Andrew Uchendu, the road to the community is unmotorable.

He stated that it was regrettable that Senator Uchendu failed to leverage on his relationship with immediate past governor of the State and being a member of the National Assembly for over a decade, to attract basic infrastructural projects to his community.

Governor Wike noted that the re-construction of the Mgbuitanwo community road project was at the instance of loyal PDP members, who are from the area, though without any elective positions.

According to the governor, PDP does not discriminate; instead, it works with sincere minded people.

“If you a member of APC that’s here today, check your conscience. As an Mgbuitanwo son, as an Mgbuitanwo daughter and a member of APC from Emohua local government, check yourselves. What is the benefit from the party you call APC to the Mgbuitanwo community and to Emohua Local Government?

“Everybody from Emohua who is in PDP, and who is from Mgbuitanwo, you can go home with your shoulders high and tell them (your people) that I’m proud to be a member of PDP”.

Governor Wike, who urged the people to own the project and protect it from sabotage, informed that street light will be part of the project in Mgbuitanwo community.

