From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor, has corrected the impression that the crisis in PDP is between Governor Nyesom Wike and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Akawor has also said that he was not aware the internal crisis between party and the South has be resolved as claimed in a statement credited to the PDP governorship candidates.

The governorship candidates after their meeting with Governor Wike in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night, had spoken through the Kaduna State candidate, Isa Mohammed Bashiru, that the visited the governor to resolve the internal crisis, and the outcome of their meeting with him was fruitful.

Bashiru went further to say that they (governornorship candidates) would approach the National Working Committee (NEC) for final decision on the matter.

But, in an interview with Akawor, he said that if that was what the governornorship candidates said, it meant that there was something on table for the South-South, which he was not aware.

Akawor emphasized that the position of Wike was also the position of other Southern PDP governors that they should be treated fairly in the party.

He said: “The presidential candidate is from the North; the National Chairman is from the North, the BoT Chairman is from the North. The Deputy National Chairman is from the North. This is the problem. So, people should get it right. The problem is not between the governor (Wike) and the presidential candidate (Atiku). It is between PDP and the South.”