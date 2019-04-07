LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Elders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State under the aegis of Concerned Stalwarts of Kwara PDP have expressed satisfaction that the PDP has won more states under Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki as the national leader of the party.

The PDP elders were optimistic that the party would still record more success at the election tribunals.

While congratulating the incoming governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and all winners of the 2019 general elections in the state, the PDP stalwarts called on them to emulate the Senate President and PDP national leader, Dr. Bukola Saraki, for accepting the results of the elections as an act and destiny of Allah.

The leader and secretary of the group, Alhaji Oba Ajara and Alhaji Nurudeen Alaaya, respectively who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin described Saraki as a rare democrat.

“Were any lesser and desperate politician to find himself in the political situation Dr. Bukola Saraki found himself, the state would have been set on fire. As a man blessed with a quick-witted resilience, he has put everything that transpired from the right perspective of the will of Allah for the good of all.

“Interestingly, PDP has won more states under his national leadership of the party and expecting more from tribunal judgment.

“Kwara State today remains a role model state in political maturity by the niche carved for it by the rare leadership qualities and virtues of this great politician and democrat that is peerless among equals.”

Speaking on the next step after the last elections, Ajara said that it was up to the Saraki political dynasty to restrategize.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board reorganize ourselves since we now know the true members of the fold. We’ll surely bounce back, very strongly.”

Ajara, who said that the peaceful conduct of PDP members after the elections did not mean that they were happy with the outcome, added that Saraki actually directed them to be peaceful and take the matter as the wish of Almighty God.

“Dr Bukola Saraki is actually the architect of that action. That’s his instruction to us. He abhors violence. So, we abided by his directive unlike happenings in some neighboring states in the South West, North and even South-South. There was nowhere that elections results were peacefully accepted like here.

“We believe it’s a temporary setback. Those who are behind the deeds are now regretting. Majority of them are regretting their actions. They completely lost their sense of reasoning. Why? We don’t know. According to them, they don’t want to hear anything Saraki again, forgetting that he’s an institution. He can’t be uprooted. It’s like trying to uproot the likes of Pa Awolowo, Dr. Azikiwe, or Sardauna out of the nation’s politics. It’s impossible. We know it’s a temporary setback which every human being can be subjected to.”