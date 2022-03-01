From Gyang Bere, Jos

Frontline gubernatorial aspirant in Plateau State, Chief Sunday Akun, has described the victory as a sign of greater prospect for the party in the 2023 general elections.

Akun said the victory has revitalised and injected fresh hope and energy into the party’s quest to retake Plateau State in 2023.

He called for unity among party faithful to oust APC in the next poll.

“It is time to close ranks, upgrade our strategies and ensure we remain focus and highly committed towards greater achievements. Our gallant patriotic youths, women, critical stakeholders as well as our leaders who move through heat, hot sun and dust in championing this unique victory, deserve commendation, thunderous applause and special salutations.

“We are miles away from restoring the hope, dignity and confidence of the good People of Plateau State towards owning a government who’s responsibility is the security,welfare and economic prosperity of the people,” he said.