Enugu State Government has acceded to request of the indigenes of Oruku Community, Nkanu East Local Government Area, by creating Aguikpa Oruku Autonomous Community, out of the existing Oruku Community.

In a statment signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. Chinwe Anibeze, the traditional ruler of old Oruku Autonomous Community, Dr. C.A Nomeh should now be addressed as the traditional ruler of Aguikpa Oruku Autonomous Community, while the old Oruku Community was directed to take immediate measures to elect a new traditional ruler.

Consequently, the Ministry of Rural Development, through the Permanent Secretary, Chuka Ezike, also announced the dissolution of the existing town union executive of old Oruku Community and the constitution of caretaker committees for the two communities for a period of six months.

Members of the committee for Aguikpa Oruku autonomous community include Chief Raphael Ani, chairman; Chief Onwudiwe Ogbu, secretary; Chief Godwin Inyaba, treasurer; Chief John Ani and Chief Longinus Inyaba.

In Oruku Community, Chief Emma Mba, Ikenna Martin Nwatu and Clementina Omaba serve as chairman, secretary and treasurer respectively, while Chikezie Nnamani and Okechukwu Ukeh are members.

The age-long inter-communal dispute between Oruku and Umuode communities in Nkanu East Local Government Area, was finally laid to rest a few weeks ago, after the leaders of the two communities signed agreement on land ownership and boundary delineation, at the Government House, Enugu, at the instance of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The two communities had disputed land ownership for over two decades (25 years), leading to persistent civil unrest despite interventions by past administrations.

The recent government decision was to sustain the lasting peace brokered between the two communities by the state government.