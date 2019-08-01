The people of Oruku, Umuode and the newly-created Aguikpa Oruku autonomous communities in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, paid a thank-you visit to the Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu.

The communities were rocked by inter-communal dispute for over 25 years that was recently laid to rest following the intervention of Governor Ugwuanyi.

The governor, who had led successive peace interventions to the hitherto warring communities over land ownership dispute, promised to resolve the crisis in line with his administration’s peace and grassroots development initiatives, despite the fact that efforts made by past administrations were unsuccessful.

Responding, the governor appreciated the visit and thanked God for peaceful co-existence among communities in the state.

He also thanked leaders and members of the communities for their sacrifice and contributions towards the actualisation of peace .