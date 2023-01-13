A former Deputy Governor of Imo, Mr Eze Madumere has described the death of nollywood actress, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as a big loss to Nigeria and the creative sector.

Madumere said this in a condolence message signed by his Media and Publicity Adviser, Mr Uche Onwuchekwa in Owerri on Friday.

He described Anyiam-Osigwe as an epitome of creativity and an amazon of development, saying that her contribution to the creative industry would not be forgotten in decades to come.

” She was among those who gave the Nigerian filmmaking industry the desired recognition across the globe.

“By thinking of the African Movie Academy Awards, she placed a premium on hard work, creativity, and endorsement of professionalism in the industry, thereby eliciting investment and creating markets for Nigeria’s creative products.

“She worked with other creative minds to make the industry one of the largest employers of Labour, especially our youths. She made the world appreciate our people and the intellectual strength of Nigerians.

“She will be painfully missed. However, we certainly can’t leave forever but she lives on by her legacy “, he said.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and consoled her family and loved ones. (NAN)