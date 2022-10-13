From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Peace Corps of Nigeria has secured a $561 million empowerment fund for its members across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

With a present population of 187,000 members, the Corps secured $3,000 for each of the members to be invested in Zugacoin’s international online business.

National Commandant of the Corps, Ambassador Dickson Akoh disclosed this at a 3-day training for the members to prepare them for the venture.

Akoh said that the empowerment fund was made possible by Bishop Sam Zuga as compensation and encouragement to the members for their resilience and commitment to the Corps for 24 years without government financial support.

The Commandant said that Bishop Zuga who attended the 24th Founder’s Day celebration of the Corps in July made the pledge of three thousand dollars worth of Zugacoin to the members and thanked him for fulfilling the promise.

He explained that the Digital Literacy Training for officers across the Country was aimed at enabling them to access and activate their Zugacoin accounts adding that their individual accounts would be credited with the money at the end of the training.

Addressing participants at Federal Public Service Institute in Abuja, Akoh said “You will all recall the donation of 3000 dollars worth of Zugacoin to each member of PCN by Dr Sam Zuga, CEO of Zugacoin, during the 24th Anniversary Celebration of the Peace Corps of Nigeria in July 2022.

“Dr Sam Zuga was inspired by the level of excellence, patriotism and sacrificial contributions to National Security and Nation Building by the PCN, realizing that the Corps had strived for 24 years with little or no support from the Government or the Organised Private Sector.

“I am happy to announce to you that he has directed the fulfilment of the promise and this Digital Empowerment Training is to equip you with the technical capacity needed to actualize the $3,000 Zugacoin benefits and other technology-based economic opportunities.

“Because the trading on Zugacoin has to do with Modern Technology, PCN decided to engage Africa Digital Literacy Scheme, which specialises in training people on digital technology. The Training is part of the PCN empowerment Programme incorporated into the objectives of the organisation.

“This empowerment programme is intended to economically empower our officers nationwide. The Nigerian public should expect a multiplier effect from the outcome of this training”, he asserted.

Akoh expressed appreciation to the CEO of Zugacoin for the gesture and commended participants for their good behaviour and positive response to the event stressing that the training and economic empowerment would go a long way in improving the well-being and services of officers.

He further disclosed that the Abuja training was focused on only the principal officers of PCN, board members, members of the National Executive Council, State and Local Government Commandants, and executives from the 36 States of the federation and FCT as it was impossible to have the over 187,000 members of PCN at the same time and venue for the training.

Meanwhile, a new Deputy National Commandant in charge of Administration, in the person of Ibrahim Muhammad Yahaya, former Kaduna State Commandant of the Corps has been appointed.