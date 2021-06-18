A bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps currently before the House of Representatives is to be passed soon, House Majority Leader, Alhaji Alhassan Doguwa, has said.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Peace Corps, Mrs Millicent Umoru-Osakwuaoguwa, said that Doguwa gave the assurance during the reconstitution of the State Commands of the outfit for Jigawa, Kano and Katsina, held in Kano on Thursday.

It quoted Doguwa as pledging continous support for the Peace Corps of Nigeria and its resolve to engage youths within the ages of 18 to 45, in more productive ventures.

“We believe everything should be done to make the youths contribute positively to societal development. If they are left idle, they could be exploited for negative tendencies.

“We are committed and determined, as it is expected of us at this critical period of insecurity bedevilling our land, to ensure that the security of lives and properties is most paramount to every well meaning Nigerian,” he said.Sen. Mas’ud Doguwa, in a remark, urged members of the Peace Corps to remain steadfast and committed to their struggle.

The Kano State government, through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youths, Sports and Development, Mr Sa’id Magami, promised to provide the necessary support to train youths into the Corps.Responding, the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Prof. Dickson Akoh, said the Corps was one of the leading youth organisations in Africa.

Akoh urged youths to continue to be peaceful and unite toward building a prosperous country.(NAN)